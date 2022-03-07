A shop owner couldn't contain her joy after a strange customer surprised her with a rare kind gesture

The young lady had shown up at the woman's shop some days ago and broken a crate of eggs, an action that upset the shop owner

Amazed by the shop owner's restraint at insulting her, the young lady returned days after the incident and blessed the woman with R1 500 cash

A young lady made the day of a shop owner after showing up to the woman's store and gifting her R1 500 cash.

At a time content creators pull off dangerous stunts in the name of pranks, the young lady is famed for employing milder stunts in blessing ordinary people on the streets, with the shop owner being the latest beneficiary.

The woman was overwhelmed by the gesture Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by @iam.ahuoiza

The woman was stunned

The lady, identified as Ahuoiza, shared a video on Instagram in which she called at the woman's shop.

A description on the clip narrating the incident about to play out explains that Ahuoiza had days ago broken a crate of eggs in the woman's shop.

Ahuoiza's action was said to have got the woman angry but she surprisingly didn't use cuss words or react aggressively to the lady. Unknown to the woman, it was all a prank.

Greeting the shop owner with a low bow, the lady introduced herself and revealed that her action the other day was a prank. She went on to appreciate the woman for being able to control her feeling in the face of such an expensive prank.

Upon being gifted the cash, the woman was stunned and hugged the lady before stooping low to appreciate her, a move the lady quickly stopped her from completing.

Watch the emotional video:

Social media reacts

@akins_nicky stated:

"Why will God not continue to bless you daughter of uncommon Grace.... more more more more more money in ur account mama you will never lack everything good in life."

@nenebeebah_classicstore wrote:

"When will the prank reach my side now I Sha pray make ebira spirit no enter my head that day make I no use anger spoil the prank."

@omoba.kosoko remarked:

"Ahuoiza on this again …Im always proud of u sis …Nice one and keep it up …D great reward coming ur way real soon."

@mr_believer147 opined:

"I'm so excited ❤️❤️ have been waiting too see her beautiful smile."

@peacewalter_ thought:

"This is so beautiful ❤️ told y’all I got my popcorn and vodka I was longing to see this one in particular."

