A gentleman who boarded a taxi heading for Madina has gotten many social media users in stitches of laughter

While en route, he called the mate to reaffirm where the car was going and was rightly told it was Madina

He instantly requested to get off, claiming he previously heard that they were moving towards Dubai

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A hilarious Ghanaian man has caused massive confusion in a public transport that was headed for Madina, which is located in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

Halfway through the journey, the gentleman asked the bus conductor to restate where the vehicle was headed and upon the mate's response, he decided to get down altogether.

"What am I going to do in Madina, I thought this car was going to Dubai. When I heard you announcing out there, all I heard was you were going to the United Arab Emirates. Let me alight please," he said.

Photo of Ghanaian man with passengers in trotro Photo credit: Elikem_The_Gossip

Source: Instagram

A gentleman was heard in the background asking the young man why he would think a local public transport was going to Dubai but even that did not prevent him from continuing with his stunt.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

How Ghanaians are reacting to this

Below were some comments shared by social media users who watched the video.

colnx commented:

The look on the woman’s face tho

talesofoyiwa indicated:

You can't be sad in Ghana ooo, see how the woman was looking at him

maxiking9771 said:

Oh daabi

Watch the video below

Young Man ‘Steals’ From People’s Pockets & Bags, They Pursue Him in Prank Video, People Laugh

Briefly News reported that a content creator and popular Nigerian prankster, Daniel Machi Gold, has in a video fake-stole from passersby as he entertained many. In a clip shared on his Instagram page, the man suddenly approached many people, touching their pockets and bags as if he had stolen from them.

Every time he did that, the people always gave a sharp reaction as one would if a stranger picked one's pocket.

While some of the people he pranked acted cool until they were told it was for the gram, a certain truck pusher chased him down the road.

Source: Briefly News