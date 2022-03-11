A lady identified as Princess Nwankwoala has appealed for help on behalf of a little girl named Favour Chinecherem Echezulam

Princess said she had found Favour on the streets of Port Harcourt in rags and looking unkempt with bruises on her body

According to Princess, the girl, who serves as a housemaid to her aunt, has been denied access to see her family, something she urgently requires at the moment

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A little girl, Favour Chinecherem Echezulam, wants people to tell her mother to locate her.

A kindhearted Nigerian lady identified as Princess Nwankwoala disclosed the kid's passionate appeal in a message exclusively sent to Briefly News.

Favour broke down as she spoke Photo Credit: Princess Nwankwoala

Source: Facebook

Favour is allegedly being maltreated by her aunt

According to Princess, she found Favour on the street of Port Harcourt wearing rags and with bruises all over her body. When quizzed, Favour said she hails from Ikeduru LGA in Imo state but works for her aunt as a housemaid.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Princess said Favour is not only being maltreated but was denied access to communicating with her family.

Princess' message read:

"I met a girl yesterday in Port Harcourt, her name is Favour Chinecherem Echezulam from Imo state, Ikeduru LGA. Her aunty poured pepper water on her with strokes of cane all over her body.

"They even refused her to travel to the village on Christmas to see her parents and they refused her to speak with her family. When I ask her, she said they don't allow her to follow them to church. My dear, you can see the rags as cloth she's putting on. You people should help me post her so that any of her relatives can find her and take her back."

Favour corroborates Princess' claims

In a video also made available to Briefly News, Favour confirmed being maltreated.

Narrating the most recent inhumane treatment meted to her, Favour said it happened that the aunt and the family had gone to church, leaving her to do the chores.

The Imo citizen said she cleaned all the rooms and was left with her aunt's and the toilet when she fell asleep. Her sleep was interrupted by the aunt, who had returned to find her not done with the chores.

Favour said the aunt inquired why she was sleeping and was ordered to lie flat upon responding that it was because she felt tired. According to Favour, who broke down in tears while narrating the incident, her aunt tied her hands.

Young lady maltreated by police succeeds, now an intern in US court

Briefly News reported that a young lady, Marie Rattigan, has written about the ups and downs her life has gone through since 2009. Taking to LinkedIn, she revealed she was once arrested and charged for resisting.

According to the lady, she was maltreated by the police while no one knew where she was. Despite all the troubles she faced, Marie is now a victor.

More than a decade later, the lady is now working as an intern with an African American elected judge, Baker-Carper, presiding over a juvenile delinquency division.

Source: Briefly News