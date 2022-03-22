One mum was swept off balance the moment her daughter led her to a new house she built just for her mommy

The woman kept shouting and jubilating in the viral video as the daughter led her mom around the beautiful house

According to the video, it has always been the mum's wish to have a new house and the daughter fulfilled her desires

Words could not describe a mum's happiness when she was led to the new house her daughter built for the family.

The moment she saw the house, she jumped up in joy and also knelt down, raising her hands up in appreciation to God.

The mum could not hold her joy. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

God fulfilled her wish

The way the woman reacted, it was clear that it was a dream come true. But it was a huge surprise for the woman. Her daughter said it was a birthday gift.

The amazing video was shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv. The girl wrote on the video:

"I surprise my mum with a new home. Congratulations to me. Her reaction was everything. Thanks to God I finally fulfilled her wish."

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

Meanwhile, people who saw the post took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

@foxzymore said:

"May our parents reap all what they labored for."

@cokeboih6587 reacted:

"Something I for do for my mama..she just run go d!e...life no balance.... Congratulations dear..."

@_luchi.x remarked:

"Aww mother’s joy."

