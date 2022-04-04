An unsuspecting man who was pranked by an Instagram content creator as he begged for his life now has a reason to smile

Someone who saw his video reached out to the prankster and wanted to give the man who was pranked some money

After days of searching for him, the beneficiary was emotional as he thanked the anonymous giver

A prankster and content creator on Instagram in a post revealed that after he played a prank on an old man, someone reached out to him.

The stranger said he will like to give his prank subject the sum of R1,700. After the offer was made, the content creator went in search of the man.

Taking to Instagram after finding the man, the content creator shared the clip and wrote:

"I posted this video about three weeks ago. Last week someone messaged me and asked if I can find the man that he will love to bless him with money. Had to go back to the spot i pranked the man if by any chance someone can know him."

The beneficiary was happy

Despite spending seven hours on the same spot he pranked him, the man could not locate him anywhere.

Days after, people he told about the man were able to connect them both. The beneficiary of the R1700 thanked the person who gave him the money.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 160 comments with thousands of likes.

