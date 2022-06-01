A lovely set of quadruplets have recently got many people tapping into the blessings of their mother and father after photos of them surfaced online

One of the pictures was taken some days after they were birthed and the other had them looking all grown wit h the boys having matching outfits

h @Nickib900: "Father Lord this is how I want it. If you know that you have quadruplets in your family apply"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Four cute little ones have recently managed to get a lot of social media users talking about their beautiful transformation over the years.

A post sighted by Briefly News on the Twitter timeline of @sealveeyah2 had her sharing pictures of a quadruplet days after their birth and how they currently look.

The quadruplet when they were babies and as toddlers Photo credit: @Sealveeyah2/Twitter

Source: UGC

The set which comprises three boys with a girl was seen wrapped in blue and purple clothes and in another frame, the grown-up boys wore the same attire with their sister wearing a brown top in her beautifully done natural hairstyle.

@sealveeyah2 shared the post with the caption;

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How it started: How it’s going:

At the time of this publication, the post has racked up over 10,000 retweets with 1,305 quote tweets and close to 100,000 likes.

Some of the heartwarming comments have been highlighted below by Briefly News

@meenart_hair commented:

"This is beautiful but I want twins.'"

@HappinessFeli18 replied:

"Omo my love for twins no be here oo. My first issues is twins. I pray l have its. Now wey l won born twins. Husband no gree come."

@Future_Landlady wrote:

"Make I just born these ones….exactly what I want in my life ….3/4 at once….I go just close workshop."

@NKsamaras commented:

"This one that's looking at the camera and is awake, will Be a strong defence to the others in future, he is always watching there back while they are asleep, mark this my word somewhere."

From @Nickib900:

"Father lord this is how I want it If you know say una get quadruplets for una family apply ."

Pregnant Woman Will Give Birth Twice to the Same Baby After Foetal Surgical Procedure to Save Son’s Life

Briefly News previously reported that an expectant mum broke the internet after sharing a video about how she gave birth to her son, only to have him put back inside her again before his actual birth date.

Jaiden Ashlea posted a video of herself after undergoing foetal surgery. She revealed that it was a success, although the recovery was “something else”. In the video she wrote:

“Birthing my baby for him to be put back in and 11 weeks later be born again.”

Source: Briefly News