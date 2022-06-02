A young lady has shown off her humble abode while revealing that she now sleeps on the floor after moving to a new house

A determined lady named NomaguguSamke has shown her humble abode while revealing that she now sleeps on the floor after moving to a new house.

According to the lady, she currently sleeps on the floor because she doesn't have a bed at the new residence.

In a Twitter post, NomaguguSamke shared photos showing bedding on the floor, saying it's where she sleeps.

The images also show her living room, where she has a couch, a flatscreen and other stunning furniture inside her new home.

Sharing the snaps on social media, NomaguguSamke wrote:

''Humble beginnings. I don’t have a bed because I used all the money to move. I’m sleeping on the floor but I will push and push till I get the bed, then I start my life afresh.'' she said.

While some showed concern that she slept on the floor, others wondered why she doesn't sleep on her couch instead.

At the time of writing this report, the video had gathered 441 retweets, 52 quote tweets, and 9,964 likes.

Briefly News shared some of the comments below:

@SizweJokodo said:

''Samke do you have friends to share these things with on WhatsApp? I worry that you put everything about yourself on social media. I understand this one because you’re probably asking for a new bed. You worry me.''

@Taffeycity commented:

''I don't understand the push thing.''

@UhmVincent said:

''You've never slept on a couch wena. If you wanna rest peacefully with no body pains. Just sleep on the floor, not on a couch.''

@TshegoLM asked:

''Why sleep on the floor when you have a couch? Lena di influencer le rata drama maan!''

@kefilwe_more said:

"This looks peaceful for me. Word of advice, never move in with a man again unless he is your husband."

29 Years later, woman finally at top of list for affordable Government housing

In other news, Briefly News reported that a United States woman beamed with joy after her long-awaited prayer for a house was finally been answered 29 years later.

Alderwoman Jeanette Taylor (@taylorfor20th) took to Twitter to share the good news and disclosed that she had applied for an affordable housing voucher from Government, the Chicago Housing Authority, in 1993.

"I finally got a call back in 2004 to tell me my son, who just graduated high school, couldn’t be on my lease. Today in 2022, I finally got a letter telling me I made it to the top of the waiting list. I have no words,” said an emotional Taylor.

