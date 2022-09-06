A brilliant woman who endured a lot of struggles due to poverty has now triumphed in a big way

Racheal Amoah Darkwaah obtained a master's degree in Procurement from UPSA in Accra

The Ghanaian lady recounts how she used to sleep in a kiosk as a child but managed to make it nonetheless

Racheal Amoah Darkwaah, a graduate from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), has inspired many with a rather emotional narration of how she rose from 'nothing' to attain her master's degree.

Recounting her story to Ghanaian digital marketer, Benedict Asare, Racheal indicated that she came from a place that could be described as a state of 'begging to eat poverty'.

According to her, it started with her family being unable to afford a comfortable place of abode after she lost her dad at a tender age.

"Losing my father at a very tender age, we struggled with poverty having to stay in movable houses 'kiosks' where you bath and throw water away at dawn before sunrise," she said.

From there, Rachel had to strategically pursue her education by positioning herself two years behind her classmates just so that the financial demands of her sister's education do not affect hers.

Now, she holds a master's degree in Procurement from UPSA, which is a great reward from all her struggles.

How social media users are reacting

Adolphine Akosua Agyapong commented:

She is indeed an inspiration, a story that carries courage and perseverance. Proud of you dear . It wasn't easy but it was worth it.

Emmanuel Fianko mentioned:

She has really mastered the act of resilience and perseverance! Congrats to you change maker, Racheal Amoah Darkwaah , Msc, CISCM

Sylvia Djanie indicated:

These stories help up and coming young ones know the end product of the decision you take in your trying times. Nothing good comes easy and perseverance is a road less travelled by many..... congratulations Racheal Amoah Darkwaah.

Source: YEN.com.gh