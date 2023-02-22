A Mozambican pastor's attempt to walk in Jesus' footsteps has resulted in his unfortunate death

Francisco Barajah died from acute anaemia and organ failure after 25 days of trying to do Christ's 40-day fast

The pastor's death has divided the world, with some people claiming his actions show the dangers of religious fanaticism

BEIRA - A Mozambican pastor's religious devotion has cost him his life, sending shockwaves across the world.

A pastor from Mozambique died 25 days after starting the 40-day fast done by Jesus. Image: @KinyanBoy/Twitter & stock photo/Getty Images

Francisco Barajah, the founder of the Santa Trinidad Evangelical Church, died 25 days after trying to emulate Jesus by doing Christ's 40-day fast.

Barajah went without food and water and by the 25-day mark, the pastor had lost so much weight that he couldn't even sit up.

Barajah's family and congregation rushed him to a hospital in the Mozambican city of Beira, where he was diagnosed with acute anaemia and organ failure, IOL reported.

Medical personnel attempted to save Barajah's life by rehydrating his body with serums and introducing liquid foods, but the medical intervention came too late.

Barajah's, Marques Manuel Barajah, disagreed with the hospital's diagnosis, claiming his brother suffered from low blood pressure.

The BBC reported that congregation members revealed it was typical for Barajah and his followers to fast, but no one had attempted to go that long without food or water.

Mozambican pastor's attempt to emulate Jesus divides people

While some people believe the pastor's death is an example of the dangers of religious fanaticism, others believe his actions won't go unnoticed by God.

Below are some reactions:

@Steeplemaster claimed:

"The Bible says nothing about fasting without water."

@PRguitarman_b commented:

"He has the strongest faith, he can see the Lord."

@AkinyemiAkinfo4 said:

"Every Christian needs to have training about fasting."

@BallTon112 insisted:

"What if that was his time to go, believe me, that man has been accelerated to glory."

@Herbert46312211 criticised:

"People seem to forget that they aren’t Jesus."

@PartyUpNorth added:

"The things people convince themselves to do in the name of Jesus, God, etc…foolish."

