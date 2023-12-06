A Nigerian woman shocked social media users with a video montage showing how bleaching ruined her skin over time

The compilation of more than 30 photos, reveals her drastic transformation and how she eventually recovered

She warned people to stay away from lightening creams because it's not worth it and very dangerous

A woman showed the effects of skin bleaching in a TikTok video. Image: @bad.girl.perfect

Source: TikTok

One woman shared her journey about skin bleaching. The dark-skinned woman said she wanted a fair complexion and started using lightening products from the age of 15.

Woman shows effects of skin bleaching

The lady mentioned that she was insecure about her looks and believed her dark skin tone made her ugly.

She detailed her full journey in a TikTok video uploaded to her account @bad.girl.perfect. The clip resonated with more than 12 million people who witnessed how the whitening creams destroyed her beautiful skin.

Skin turns green

Luckily she realised the danger of bleaching when her skin turned green. Towards the end of the montage, she showed the product that helped her to reverse the damaged and thin skin.

"Fast forward to 1 year of not using cream or soap on my face, I turned charcoal."

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate skin bleaching warning

TikTok users appreciated the warning and the woman's courage in opening up about skin bleaching.

@neurodivergenthottie said:

"This slideshow is like a roller coaster girl, I can’t tell if you are sad as hell or happy. "

@user5398617336957 asked:

"How is this so serious and unserious at the same time, lol?

@Beyinternet said:

"I turned to charcoal is crazy we gotta use other adjectives friend."

@otwsupremacyy commented:

"The blue contacts told me everything."

@mmillien02 wrote:

"Your skin was always beautiful. It’s the wigs baby."

@trollineonworms mentioned:

"Green patches girl it was your natural complexion trying to come back."

@theerosegallery stated:

"I still sense hatred of skin even while reaching the end. Help."

@tamisukine02 posted:

“I turned to charcoal. I'm dead plus the music. "

Mzansi worries about Msawawa's bleached skin

In another article, Briefly News reported that a recent Facebook post regarding popular Kwaito artist Msawawa, whose real name is Siboniso Dlamini, has sparked a discussion on skin lightening.

The post, which suggests that the artist may have undergone skin whitening, has led to an outpouring of emotions from supporters, with some expressing worry for his well-being while others resort to mocking.

