A Canadian mining company discovered the world's biggest diamond in a mine in Botswana recently

The diamond, a 2492-carat rock, was found in the Karowe Diamond Mine in the northeastern parts of the country

South Africans were angry that a foreign company found the diamond and called for the people of Botswana to fight for the ownership of the diamond

A Canadian mine found the second-biggest diamond in the world in Botswana. Image: Monirul Bhuiyan/ AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

BOTSWANA — A Canadian mining company discovered what could be the world's second-biggest diamond in Botswana.

Second-biggest diamond found in Botswana

IOL reported that Lucara Diamond Corp found the 2492-carat diamond in the Karowe Diamond Mine, located on the northeastern side of the country. Although the diamond's value has not been revealed, it is only second to the Cullinan Diamond, which was found in South Africa in 1905.

The mine found the diamond using diamond recovery X-ray technology. On 22 August, the company's managing director presented it to Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi. This is the largest diamond found in Botswana, which relies heavily on diamonds as its source of income.

South Africans urge Botswana to fight for diamond

Netizens on Facebook were not pleased that a foreign company had found the diamond and encouraged Botswana to fight for ownership of the diamond.

Marjolyn Rombouts said:

"That stone belongs to the people of Botswana. Fight for your rights."

Livhuwani Levon Netshilindi said:

"Let me guess: this is going to end up on King Charles's head."

Jason Sithe Luxande said:

"The West is about to steal it."

Morena Apologist said:

"It's going straight to Canada."

Da Kay said:

"That diamond belongs to Botswana."

