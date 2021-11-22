Adele’s latest private performance with a select audience recently debuted on iTV and viewers were treated to yet another heart-melting surprise

The British singer fielded a question about a special figure in her life who inspired her as a young girl

Adele mentioned her English teacher and to her utter surprise, the woman was among members of the audience

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

English singer-songwriter Adele Adkins’ comeback has been nothing short of a sweet and emotional ride for fans, who have been waiting for years.

The singer’s latest private performance, An Audience with Adele, premiered on iTV and just like her CBS show, it had a beautiful and heartwarming surprise in store for viewers.

Adele reunites with English teacher who inspired her as a kid. Photo: @itv

Source: UGC

A fan at the private gathering asked the Hello crooner if there was anyone in her life who inspired her, especially as a child. Adele wasted no time in mentioning a certain Miss McDonald, her English teacher back when she was studying at Chestnut Grove.

The singer explained how they never kept in touch with each other because the teacher left the school when she was eight.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Adele gets the surprise of her life

She, however, explained how McDonald inspired her interest in literature. Adele described the teacher as a really cool woman who genuinely cared for her students.

Well, things quickly took a turn in the room after the singer realised that her teacher of many years ago was also among members of the audience. Adele was completely taken by surprise as her teacher graced the stage and they locked arms in a warm embrace.

Watch the sweet video below:

Reactions

iam.love.maximova said:

"Omg she's so real and true."

lush55 said:

"Omg I was bawling my eyes out when her teacher appeared."

suzi_shaw said:

"Just the best telly!! What a watch, what a woman! I cried and laughed!"

natmburrows said:

"Absolutely loved watching this tonight. Just amazing. @adele voice gives me goosebumps. Just so lovely. Perfect for a Sunday night."

Adele opens up about feeling devastated and humiliated after her divorce

Briefly News reported that Adele has provided the world with the best tear-jerking ballad since she was 19 years old but has seldom spoken up about experiences that led up to the hit songs. Now, after her most vulnerable album, the Set Fire To The Rain hitmaker has shared the emotions she went through when her marriage to Simon Konecki ended.

Adele recently released her much-anticipated album titled 30, where she aired out all there is to know about her split from ex-husband Simon. Fox News reports that the two finalised their divorce in March this year.

What many don't know is that Adele and her ex live across the street from each other in their Beverly Hills neighbourhood to make co-parenting their son Angelo easier.

Source: Briefly.co.za