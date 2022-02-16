Ghanaian-British architect, Sir David Adjaye, has been named the recipient of the new Charlotte Perriand Award

The award has been bestowed on him in memory of the acclaimed French architect and designer

Sir Adjaye was named the inaugural winner of the award at the 2022 Créateurs Design Award

Renowned Ghanian-British architect, Sir David Adjaye, has been named the inaugural winner of the new Charlotte Perriand Award at the 2022 Créateurs Design Awards.

The honour has been bestowed on him in memory of the acclaimed French architect and designer, whose early work played a key role in modern architecture and design in the 20th century.

Sir David Adjaye has received similar feats in the past for his stellar talent, including the 2021 RIBA Royal Gold Medal as well as numerous accolades for high-profile commissions such as the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo, Ruby City Hall in San Antonio, Texas, among others.

Ghanaian-British Architect Sir David Adjaye Wins Charlotte Perriand Award. Image: Sir David Adjaye

Source: Twitter

More recently, he has also been named collaborator on the 2022 Serpentine Pavilion designed by American artist Theaster Gates, the Stir World reports.

The Créateurs Design Awards is a peer-to-peer awards programme launched in 2020 to give exposure to exceptional work in the fields of architecture, interior design, among others.

The 2021 edition witnessed an online presentation of the design awards, with winners selected by over 200 distinguished professionals from 32 countries.

This year's event will be held with an in-person gala in Paris, France.

