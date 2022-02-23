A Russian beauty queen identified as Yulia Tarasevich has been left deformed in the face following a series of botched surgeries

The 43-year-old is now unable to close her eyes or smile after spending £3,000 (R61 975) to correct her ageing

The mother-of-two has dragged the doctors who did the surgeries to the court, stating that she had approached them with a beautiful healthy face

Unless something drastic is done, 43-year-old Yulia Tarasevich may not smile or close her eyes again for the rest of her life.

The Russian beauty queen was left with a deformed face after a series of unsuccessful plastic surgeries to correct ageing that cost her £3,000 (R61 975).

She has dragged the doctors who did the surgeries to court Photo Credit: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Daily Mail reports that Yulia underwent surgeries like a facelift, mini-liposuction and a blepharoplasty (cosmetic correction of the eyelids) at a clinic in Krasnodar, southern Russia.

However, the mother-of-two would discover after recovering from the surgeries that she can't close her eyes, move large parts of her face or smile.

She spent an extra £20,000 (R413 323)

In a bid to correct the facial anomalies, the 43-year-old who was a runner-up in the Mrs Russia-International beauty contest in 2020 spent a whopping £20,000 (R413 323) to no success.

According to The Sun UK, Yulia has now dragged the two doctors, Andrey Komarov and Omar Khaled involved in her original surgeries to court accusing them of malpractice.

Reacting to Yulia's accusations, the surgeons claimed that the beauty queen had a rare genetic condition called scleroderma and that it was impossible to predict and deny any responsibility for her nightmare.

Scleroderma leads to hard, thickened areas of skin and can sometimes cause problems with internal organs and blood vessels as the victim's immune system attacks connective tissue under the skin.

Source: Briefly News