Qatar National Bank (QNB) has chosen Khaby to represent them as the face of their FIFA World Cup campaigns

The QNB Group selected the internet star because he has the most followers on TikTok and fits in with their brand ethos

People online are fascinated by Khaby's inspiring journey and going from poverty to riches in just two years

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Khaby Lame becomes World Cup Qatar 2022 Brand Ambassador. Image: @khaby00 and @qnbgroup

Source: Instagram

Qatar National Bank (QNB) Group revealed that Khabane (Khaby) Lame is the financial institution's official Brand Ambassador for the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) World Cup Qatar 2022

The Senegalese-born star currently residing in Italy will be featured in a QNB Group TV commercial that will carry the message of dreaming big, which is the spirit that the FIFA World Cup is trying to convey through their partnership with the biggest bank in Africa and the Middle-East, QNB.

Khaby is the most followed person on TikTok, with over 150 million followers. He rose to internet fame after losing his job as a factory worker during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

He dedicated his time to making TikTok videos where he mocks 'How-to' videos online without saying a word. Now he reportedly earns R13,5 million per TikTok post.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens online were left speechless at how fast Khaby is securing bags outside his TikTok and found it inspirational. Read some of the comments below:

@LoneChildMJB commented:

"God’s timing is unpredictable. See how he raised this boy from grass to grace in just a blink of an eye."

@_MakdShelby wrote:

"When your ancestors are not sleeping on you."

@juice0605 stated:

"This an example that life can change for anyone at any moment. Never look down on anybody."

@TheCynicc mentioned:

"This guy became a millionaire for not talking. Ladies can learn plenty from him."

@PharrellSeason said:

"God of Khaby, shower your blessing upon me! "

@muya_gichigi_ll tweeted:

"This guy's guardian angel probably drinks coffee."

@Mbilu25 added:

"Life is a very interesting journey. Imagine the lad was nobody a few years ago. But today, he’s one of the hottest social media influencers in the whole universe."

Khaby Lame: The world's most-followed TikTokker paid R13.2 million per post aims for Hollywood movie role

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Senegalese-born Italian, Khabane “Khaby” Lame, is the world's most-followed TikTok personality, earning R13.2 million per TikTok post.

The internet sensation, reportedly on track to make R176.1 million this year, is determined to add his name to the league of Hollywood movie stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News