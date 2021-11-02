Halloween night in the US always reminds Gabriel Union-Wade just how massive her fan base from her 2000 cheerleading movie Bring It On is

The movie has impacted generations for 21 years now and Gabriel always shows her fans just how warmed her heart is by them keeping the legacy going

This year Gab shared a video compilation of all of the amazing Clovers cheerleading outfits and thanked fans for reminding her of those days

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Every year without fail, Gabriel Union-Wade's Bring It On cheerleading uniform will make multiple appearances on Halloween night. The celeb gathered some of the best recreations of the costume and shared them in an epic video to let fans know that she truly does see them.

Gabriel Union-Wade has made a compilation video of fans throwing it back to 'Bring It Up'. Image: @gabunion

Source: Instagram

Gabrielle is always warmed by fans paying tribute to her character Isis in the popular 2000's cheerleading movie. She told Good Morning America that she has certain regrets when it comes to how she played the role. Gabrielle said she wishes she could have given Isis a fuller range of emotions instead of making her "the right kind of black girl".

So to see fans still recognise and appreciate the character brings her so much joy. The actress has made a habit of sharing the videos of the costumes that stand out to her on Halloween night. In 2019, Gabrielle and her daughter Kaavia had their own take on the famous costume and they absolutely killed it.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Union-Wade took to Instagram to share this year Bring It On throwbacks with a caption that encapsulated the true spirit of cheerleading.

"I said BRRRRRR it's cold in here, there must be some CLOVERS in the atmosphere! Loving the #BringItOn love 21 years later, we still run this!"

“The actual cuteness”: Gab Unions baby girl serves Adele inspired Halloween look

Briefly News reported actress Gabrielle Union had the internet going crazy on Friday evening with pictures of her mini-me, Kaavia James. The adorable 2-year-old rocked an 'Adele' inspired Halloween look that only a true future icon could pull off.

Posing with her bestie, @crosby_sparrow the tiny pair channelled the Rolling in the Deep singer and her pal Rich Paul. The tots looked all grown up in their ball gowns and suits- They'd give anyone a run for their money!

Lots of unions famous friends flooded the comments section with love for the toddlers.

Source: Briefly.co.za