A woman's long fingers recently got many wondering how she does the things people do with their hands

A video of the woman was shared on Instagram in which she could be seen demonstrating how she takes off her rings

Many social media users that took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts were more interested in how she washes up after using the restroom

A woman has got many talking on social media with her long fingernails in a video that was shared on Instagram.

@pulsenigeria247 captioned the video:

"We have a lot of questions, but we’d leave it to you guys to ask in the comment section."

The woman got many talking with her long fingernails. Photo credit: @pulsenigeria247

Source: UGC

The woman wore some rings on her fingers and someone asked her how she takes them off, which she was able to demonstrate in the video.

A lot of people who reacted to the video were more interested in how the woman washes up after making use of the restroom.

Social media reacts

Reacting to the video, a social media user with the handle @soo_not_regular said:

"I’m not eating anything that comes from her kitchen."

@mimi_luxree wrote:

"That person didn’t ask the right question... how do you wash up?"

@sane_jayne commented:

"Hygiene in the mud."

@oouhoestory__ said:

"How does she even press her phone."

@greatestbill wrote:

"What’s the point of having a hand?"

@iamchichi__23

"How does she eat?"

Woman with long fingernails gets people talking

In similar news, Ayanna Williams, a Texas woman who held the Guinness World Records title for having the longest fingernails on a pair of hands for 30 years, has finally cut her nails.

But, according to Guinness World Records, she managed to break her own record with a new length of 24 feet and 0.07 inches before cutting them off.

Williams set the record in 2017 when her nails were almost 19 feet and 10.9 inches long, necessitating almost two bottles of nail polish to complete a manicure.

She said:

"I’ve been growing my nails for a few decades now. I’m so, so ready for a new life. I know I’m going to miss them, but it’s just about that time – it’s time for them to go."

Source: Briefly.co.za