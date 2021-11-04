Jay Z joined Instagram for the first time ever on Wednesday, November 3, the day he premiered his movie The Harder They Fall

The American rapper deleted his Instagram account on Thursday, November 4, barely hours after creating it

His brief Instagram cameo left fans deeply confused but many came to the conclusion that he did it to promote his film

American rapper Sean Carter, better known as Jay-Z's fans were all kinds of excited when the star joined Instagram for the first time this week, leaving fans excited.

Jay Z joined Instagram for the first time on Wednesday, November 3. Photo: Beyonce.

Jay Z joins Instagram

Well, the rapper joined the photo-sharing platform on the aforementioned date, and in less than 24 hours he had gained over 2.3 million followers.

The fete was viewed as one of the most phenomenal things to ever happen on social media and it directed endless attention to his side.

However, Jay Z broke the hearts of his legion of fans after deleting his Instagram page in less than 24 hours of creating it.

One important thing that stood out moments before deleting his page is the fact he chose to follow only one person, his wife Beyoncé.

One Follower Only

To return the favour, Beyoncé who was also not following anyone hit the follow button on her hubby's new IG page.

It is not yet clear why Jay Z deleted his account after 24 hours but quite a number of showbiz enthusiasts concluded he made the move to promote his new film, The Harder They Fall.

This was figured after a multitude noted the only activity on his account was for his promotion for his film.

