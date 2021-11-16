DaBaby’s baby mama, DaniLeigh, claims the rapper called the police on her after attempting to boot her and their newborn daughter off his property

The drama took place live on a social feed and everyone saw what went down with DaBaby and DaniLeigh

People are honestly shook over the fact that these two acted the way they did in front of their newborn child

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Things got heated when DaBaby allegedly tried to remove his baby momma from his property. The popo got involved and errrythang!

The rapper demanded the singer DaniLeigh leave his home while she was feeding their child in a video streamed on Instagram Live. Image: @dababy and @iamdanileigh

Source: Instagram

Reports claim a live stream video showed DaBaby demanding singer DaniLeigh get out of his house and all this went down while she was trying to feed their child, as reported by Rolling Stone.

DaBaby called the police claiming DaniLeigh had assaulted him. Police told DaBaby to lay a formal complaint and to press charges, which he did, according to Page Six.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

DaniLeigh claims she did not assault DaBaby, saying that the only reason he wanted her and their daughter out is so that he could live his best single life again.

DaBaby took to social media with a public statement explaining that he had apparently been threatened multiple times and felt in danger. He also claims DaniLeigh is not his bae and that is why she has no business being in his home.

DaBaby’s baby mama, DaniLeigh, claims the rapper called the police on her after attempting to boot her and their newborn daughter from his property. Image: @dababy

Source: Instagram

Yoh, this baby momma drama is real! People took to social media to discuss the mess of a matter:

@NFTRUMP2024 said:

“This #DaBaby and Dani situation is honestly sad asf…she just gave birth, no women should have to endure that type of humiliation or pain. PUBLICLY at that smh. #DaBaby music is way too mid for some of y’all to be defending his behaviour all the time.”

@93Legend_ said:

“At this point idk who wrong they both seem to be petty and childish #DaBaby and Dani need to stay tf off the internet.”

@iamdiamandis said:

@richbadnets said:

@ItsShannyRae said:

DaBaby declares he and Lil Wayne are the "best rappers alive"

DaBaby took to social media recently to claim that he and Lil Wayne are the best rappers alive. The Oprah's Bank Account hitmaker made the claim on Sunday, 3 January, reported Briefly News.

The US rapper took to Instagram and shared a pic of himself standing shoulder to shoulder with Lil Wayne. The six-times Grammy nominated artist captioned the post: "Best rappers alive."

The star also shared snaps of the two of them at Tunechi's studio in Miami. The pics gave an impression that the two musicians were working on new music together.

Source: Briefly.co.za