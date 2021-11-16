Rihanna was at a nightclub when a large moving banner reading ''Drop The Album Rihanna'' appeared on a huge screen

The moment brought the house to laughter with Rihanna herself grabbing her camera to capture it

The star had earlier been teasing her fans about her much-anticipated upcoming album

Singer Rihanna's fans have been waiting for new music for the longest time in a move that has gotten them tired.

Drop The Album Rihanna

The fans want a new album and could not wait any longer to inform her using the most creative way.

During her recent club appearance, her fans got her attention by rubbing the question on her face.

Rihanna was out and about recently when she received a message from her fans demanding her to drop a new album.

Album dropping soon

It should be noted that Rihanna has often joked with her fans about dropping her album and even jokingly trolling when they ask for its release.

In September 2021, Rihanna gave fans an update on her much-anticipated upcoming album.

"You're not going to expect what you hear. Put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I'm really experimenting, and music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want." Rihanna said.

This comes not long after Briefly News reported that Rihanna and her new lover ASAP Rocky graced Wizkid's event held in the US.

The power couple

The couple impressed African music enthusiasts after dropping everything on their busy schedules to attend star Wizkid's show in Los Angeles.

This publication understands that ASAP and Rihanna showed up at Wizkid's event as they celebrated the former's 33rd birthday.

According to Pulse Nigeria, Wizkid had been on a roll with his US music tour which not only attracted the attention of top world celebrities but also placed him at a top position as far as the international music scene is concerned.

