Barbadian musician Rihanna has bagged major recognition as a National Hero of her home country, Barbados

Prime minister Mia Mottley bestowed the special honour on the singer in a ceremony attended by many

The recognition makes the much-loved singer the second woman to bag the title in the country’s history

Singer and beauty entrepreneur Robin Rihanna Fenty has scored another impressive recognition in her home country, Barbados.

The Fenty boss was among dignitaries who gathered in her hometown of Bridgetown on Monday, November 29, in celebration of the country becoming a colony and breaking ties with the British monarchy, BBC reports.

The ceremony, which was also the inauguration of president-elect Sandra Mason as head of state, saw the music star being bestowed the honour of National Hero of Barbados by Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Conferring the honour on Rihanna, Daily Mail quoted Mottley to have said:

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honour to your nation by your words, by your actions, and to give credit wherever you shall do it.”

Rihanna was born in Barbados in 1988 and was raised in Bridgetown before she was discovered and started her music career.

