A viral video has shown a baby giving his mother and brother a ride out of their home with his toy car

The little boy cruised his vehicle into their parking lot, with his mother humouring him as if he was driving a real vehicle

Many Nigerians who reacted to the viral video jokingly said that the kid can drive more than most drivers on the road

A very short video shared by Tunde Ednut on Instagram has shown a cute kid 'flexing' with his expensive toy car.

Using it as if the toy is a real vehicle, he drove into his home car park where his mother and baby brother were already waiting.

The little boy was praised massively by Instagram users. Photo source: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

A perfect gentleman

After packing his car well, he came down from the nano-vehicle, opened the passenger door, and ushered his mother in.

Surprisingly, the mother fit in while carrying her baby. After they had both entered, the young boy zoomed off.

Watch the video below:

Many netizens who took to the comment section wondered how the toy car was able to carry that much weight.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

kleverjay said:

"I can happily allow this lil man to drive me from Lagos to Ibadan."

hotboy_szn joked:

"I don see car wey I fit afford."

swimpronigeria said:

"He drives better than 95% of drivers in Lagos."

certifiedcamille said:

"He is raised in a home where there’s so much love and respect."

habeebafolabi8888 said:

"Uber don de hungry am."

chify_kiddies_accessories said:

"This little man is such a good driver and a gentleman… mama is raising a KING."

__abigail_xx said:

"It’s the driving skill for me."

ifixstores.co said:

"This car na for road wey good."

Baby drove toy car into filling station

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a cute video of a baby wanting her toy vehicle to be served as a normal car at a filling station got many people talking.

In the clip, the kid drove the toy in front of an attendant and 'paid' her. The lady humoured her, took the pump, and pretended to serve her.

After some seconds, the baby drove off the spot to give another customer space. It was really a lovely moment to watch.

Source: Briefly.co.za