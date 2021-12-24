A displeased Tesla electric car owner, Tuomas Katainen, took his whip to a village and completely destroyed it with a 30kg dynamite

Tuomas action came after he was informed that fixing a battery issue will cost him a whopping €20,000 (R350 000)

In expressing his displeasure at the development, the man placed an effigy of Tesla CEO Elon Musk inside the car with a helmet as he destroyed it

In a bizarre way of showing displeasure over Tesla's aftersales service, a man destroyed his electric car using a 30kg dynamite.

Times Now News reports that the car owner identified as Tuomas Katainen carried out the demolition of his car in Jaala, an ice-covered village in the Kymenlaakso region of Finland.

He blew it up with a 30kg dynamite Photo Credit: Screengrabs from YouTube video by Pommijatkat

Why he actually destroyed the car

Tuomas displeasure is owing to the amount of repairing his faulty car cost. The Finnish had taken the car to a Tesla service centre to get it fixed after it developed multiple error codes in the instrument's cluster.

To his surprise, he would be told after the car had spent a month at the service centre that the repairs would be incomplete if the whip's entire battery pack isn't fixed and that getting the battery changed will cost €20,000 (R350 000).

His matter was made worse because the car's warranty had expired given that it was 8 years old.

This consequently informed his decision to destroy the car.

He had the demolition recorded

Tuomas ensured the demolition exercise was recorded and made a mockery of Tesla CEO and the world richest man Elon Musk by placing an effigy of him inside the car before it was destroyed.

A video capturing the demolition was shared on YouTube by Pommijatkat.

"It would cost me at least 20,000 Euros. So, I told them I am coming to pick up my car. And now I am going to explode the whole car away because apparently there was no guarantee or anything," Tuomas said in the video as the car was being set up for demolition.

Watch the video below:

