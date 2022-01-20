American actress and reality star Porsha Williams has been gifted a Rolls-Royce worth several millions of naira by her fiance

Porsha's fiance, Simon Guobadia is a Nigerian and on his Instagram page, he shared a photo of the actress' new car and his

Porsha also shared several photos of the new car on social media as she bragged about refusing to quit for her haters to win

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star and actress, Porsha Williams is riding the rest of the new year in Rolls-Royce Ghost courtesy of her fiance.

Porsha's Nigerian fiance, Simon Guobadia surprised her with the new ride worth millions of naira and she took to social media to show it off.

Porsha Williams shows off expensive new ride from fiance Image: @iamsimonguobadia

Source: Instagram

The actress shared several photos of the new car as she posed with it on her Instagram page, and left a word for her haters.

"The only way you win is if I quit!‍♂️"

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Porsha's fiance, Simon Guobadia also took to his page with a photo of his car and the new one he gifted his woman.

He captioned the post with the viral you want to bamba song.

"Ha! You want to bam ba? You wanna chill with the big boys . My Queen ❤️

Reactions

beautiful_notbasic:

"Simon said don’t play with him."

iamlisageorge:

"Real big things! it's the caption for me."

msmogul_:

"Hahahaha they can’t chill with the big boys, you guys are on a different level."

thecarlosking_:

"Porsha Matters."

iloveangel2:

"WIN sisit just keep gettin better & better."

nieceys.world:

"I love seeing a beautiful black queen being loved correctly!! Best wishes to you in your new chapter! ❤️❤️"

bellemaelle25:

"OMG yesssss Porsha @porsha4real singing you deserve it."

Woman gets emotional as husband gifts her Venza

Earlier, Briefly News reported that an adorable video has captured the moment a Nigerian woman got emotional after receiving a Venza car gift from her husband following the arrival of their baby boy.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @sikiru_akinola, the woman and her husband could be seen dancing as the man led her to the car.

According to @sikiru_akinola, the gift arrived four days after the woman gave birth to a baby boy.

Source: Briefly News