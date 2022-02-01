A video of a mother and daughter vibing to Nicki Minaj's High School song as they showed off their curves has gone viral

With over 500,000 views on Instagram, many people praised the woman's physique over the daughter's

There were people in the comment section who said they would love to dance with their daughter like that someday

A short video of a daughter and mother dancing with their very curvy bodies shared by Tunde Ednut has stirred massive reactions online.

In the clip, both of them delivered classy choreographic steps as they rolled their waists during the performance.

Perfect choreography

While dancing to Nicki Minaj's High School song, they raised their hands up in perfect sync. Many Nigerian men had a lot to say in the comment section.

There were people who said the mother is way more beautiful than the daughter who is young.

Watch their video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 2,000 comments with more than 500,000 views.

Mama is beautiful

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

pris_closetz2021 said:

"Mom looks younger tho."

bigfamuz said:

"Them need house boy??? Just asking for a friend."

vickkilovesfood said:

"I want to be like this with my baby."

ceemplybecca said:

"O por!!! Mummy didn’t come to playyyy."

call_me_luchis said:

"Something I can do with my mom."

skinnyplug_ said:

"Siri, tell me where this mother and daughter dey stay?"

sparklesdammy said:

"Mummy G.O is wearing her glasses, going to the alter to call the hell fire gate man for you."

