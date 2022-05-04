After nearly six decades, a woman who decided to return to university is gearing up to graduate on May 8

Rebecca Inge was a student of North Carolina's Shaw University in 1965 but had to put her education on hold after she got married and gave birth

The grandmother overcame the odds during her studies and is now preparing for her graduation after a delayed journey to obtaining a degree

A 75-year-old woman identified as Rebecca Inge, who decided to return to college 57 years later, is gearing up to graduate from university on May 8.

Rebecca left her home in Sanford, Florida, to obtain a degree at Raleigh, North Carolina's Shaw University.

However, she had to put her dream of acquiring a degree on hold after she married and gave birth to her daughter, WRAL news reports.

Rebecca took up careers working for NASA during its first space shuttle mission and at Disney World as a safety instructor.

Her decision to put her dream on hold was majorly because of her daughter.

''She put her life on hold so that I could finish my 21 years, all of my education so that I could be successful today,'' said her daughter, Marisa Ratliff Dunston.

When she decided to return to university

Dunston, now retired from a long career serving in the U.S military, had been stationed in both Germany and Japan.

After the passing of Rebecca's husband in 2015, she joined her daughter abroad, where she decided to return to Shaw University and further her education.

Despite the initial challenges, the 75-year-old overcame and is preparing for her graduation after nearly a six-decade journey to this degree.

