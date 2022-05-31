Xavier Rigney slipped into an apartment complex swimming pool and was in the water for more than three minutes before help arrived

Tom Westerhaus a neighbour responded to a distress call from his son and jumped into the pool before performing CPR

The four-year-old who has autism had the life-saving manoeuvre performed on him for two minutes before fire and rescue services arrived

A former lifeguard has rescued a 4-year-old boy identified as Xavier after he fell into a swimming pool while playing alone.

Tom Westerhaus rescued a drowning four-year-old boy who was drowning in a pool. The boy's mother was taking care of her four-month-old baby. Image: @CNN.

Distress call

Tom Westerhaus responded to a distress call from his 12-year-old son who saw the 4-year-old drowning.

In a swift response, Westerhaus jumped into the pool and rescued the boy before performing Cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

CCTV footage captured the dramatic rescue of the young boy at the pool within an apartment complex.

According to CNN, the emergency intervention happened before the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical response team arrived and took the boy to the hospital.

"The call in in question comes in asa drowning and we know its a drowning, the thing that runs in our head is to just get there in a hurry," said Robb Fleeup the rescue chief.

The lifesaver stated:

"Definitely when he began to cough up water I knew that was a good sign, I just didn't realise I kept on going for so long."

Door was open

Xavier's mother, Alexis Rigney, she said she was taking care of her 4-month-old baby when she realised that he was gone and the door had been left open. She said:

"It just happened in a matter of minutes, I'm so glad that he is okay now."

She added:

"He is my best friend. I don't know what I would do without him."

