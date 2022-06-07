A handsome young man has impressed social media users with his body transformation journey

The man identified as Jeromie Jones said he battled depression due to work-related stress because he had abandoned himself for work

Jones however took a decision to do something about his physical and mental state and has now bounced back, looking smart and impressive

A man named Jeromie Jones has shared his stunning body transformation story and how he went from 136kg pounds to 49kg.

Internet users who have seen his before and now photos were stunned by the level of change he has undergone after taking a strong decision to do something about his physical and mental state.

Jones said he took a decision to take his life back. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Jeromie Jones.

I battled depression

Jones revealed in a LinkedIn post that he initially battled depression because he gave his all to his work and abandoned himself.

He wrote:

"3 years ago I moved to Florida from my home state of Mississippi. What was suppose to be one of the happiest moments in my life turned out to be what almost took me out.

"We give companies everything in us and so many times forget about ourselves. I worked in corporate and ran my business all while forgetting about me. I was physically and mentally drained. I secretly battled depression and had gotten at my highest, up to 302 pounds."

I decided to take my life back

However, jones decided to do something about his mental and physical state. He continued the amazing story:

"Last year in September I decided to take my life back and had the gastric sleeve surgery done. I had no idea what would come of it because I tried literally everything from the best trainers, to diets but I was determined to live again."

LinkedIn users react

Barbara Percival said:

"Congratulations, keep taking care of yourself its so important to be healthy both physically, mentally and spiritually."

Derrick Clemons reacted:

"You look physically terrific today. Our concern for our nutrition and health awareness will always improve with exercise, diet and proper nutrition. Take care of yourself today and always feel better in the future. May God be the Glory today."

