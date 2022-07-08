Iconic Hollywood actor James Caan has passed away, much to the devastation of many of his film industry peers

James Caan's passing rocked Hollywood and he is being mourned by the likes of Barbra Streisand, Robert de Niro and more

James Caan was well-remembered, with tributes pouring in from both colleagues and fans of his acting

James Caan was well known for his acting talent. The actor was a key player in hit movies such as The Godfather, Misery and The Gambler to name a few.

The passing of James Caan touched many actors as they had touching tributes dedicated to the actor. Image: Getty Images/ Marc Piasecki/ Rindoff Petroff

Source: Getty Images

Esteemed actor James Caan's passing has left those he worked with reeling. The cast of The Godfather was especially touched by James Caan's death.

James Caan gets touching tributes from Hollywood

According to The Hollywood Reporter, James Caan died at 82. Speaking about Caan's talent, Robert De Niro, who played Al Pacino in The Godfather, said that he was in disbelief over James Caan's death as the actor was vibrant and with many skills to offer as an actor and director.

Other Hollywood giants who mourned the star's death were Barbra Streisand, who took to social media to voice her condolences.

Adam Sandler also joined other artists to pay special tribute to the star, saying James was a funny man with "the best of the best" movies. Hollywood director Spike Lee also shared his sorrow over James Caan's passing.

Antonio Banderas tweeted:

"A great actor has left us. Deepest condolences to all of his family and loved ones. RIP."

Fans of the actor also expressed their condolences to the family. Many reminisced about the actor's best acting roles.

@PTJD commented:

"Just watched original Godfather last summer, first saw in 1979? It was a great film and cast. RIP James."

@donnaleelee58 commented:

"The Godfather and Misery, we've lost a great actor."

GoodFellas actor Ray Liotta dies, Hollywood actors mourn a talented loss

Briefly News previously reported that US actor Ray Liotta passed away on 26 May, aged 67. His death has left many of his peers mourning in Hollywood.

Ray Liotta starred in Martin Scorsese's iconic GoodFellas. He was also in the movie Blow, where he played Johnny Depp's father. The actor also worked alongside legends like Robert De Niro and Whoopi Goldberg.

