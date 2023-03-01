A New York resident claims in a TikTok post that his home cost around 2.5 million US dollars (roughly R45 million)

The article includes a video tour of the home, which has two stories and an outdoor area but no jacuzzi or home cinema

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video, with some finding the price reasonable and others questioning its value

He doesn't rent in NY, he owns a R45 million home. @calebwsimpson/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A New York resident was stopped in the street by another man who asked him how much rent he paid. But the resident was no renter, he was a owner. And he claims, in the TikTok post, his home set him back about 2.5 million US dollars. That's roughly R45 million, to you.

Here is what a R45 million New York crib look like inside

So what does a home that costs that much look like on the inside? Is there a jacuzzi? A home cinema? Another home inside the home? Well, not exactly. But a home is a home, right? Take a look at the video to see for yourself:

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video

The home is impressive, but some people had other opinions about its value. Here is what they had to say:

@Dan Gonzales commented:

"Seeing this made me want to work"

@Reverend Miguel Francis said:

"Not sure what part of the city he’s in, but 2.5 for that much space, two stories and the outside area. Seems pretty reasonable"

@Humberto Hernandez added:

"Is he single?"

Broma Bakery said:

"How the heck is that only 2.5 in downtown Manhattan "

Mzansi couple sit in beautiful home with no furniture

In other home ownership news, Briefly News reported on a man and woman who couldn't afford furniture for the home due to building costs. They shared a comical video of them occupying their dream home. In the video, they sleep on the floor, chill in the shower and eat on the stairs because they have no furniture.

@lesego_mabuela said:

“Having each other is the best.”

Source: Briefly News