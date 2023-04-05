A talented artist on TikTok did a makeover on his daughter's MacBook, and it went viral

TikTok user @justinflom spray painted Snow White onto a MacBook and made it look easy

People feared for the laptop but did not doubt the man's ability to create a masterpiece

This TikTok dad is dropping jaws with his mad spray painting skills. Just recently, he wowed with a fairytale MacBook makeover.

TikTok user @justinflom spray painted Snow White onto a MacBook and had some people stressing. Image: TikTok / @justinflom

Not everything you see on TikTok is something you should try at home, especially this one if you don't have a couple thousand to waste on buying a new MacBook.

Risky MacBook TikTok makeover goes viral

TikTok user @justinflom shared a video showing him doing a MacBook makeover. This talented spray paint artist is also a dad who turns his daughter's life into a fairy tale with spray paint.

You have to be hella confident in your abilities to take spray paint to a MacBook! Take a look at the masterpiece:

TikTokkers are impressed, confused, scared and amazed all at the same time

People were stressing about the MacBook with all of that Vaseline! Some wondered why the man didn't just use cardboard. However, they were impressed despite his questionable methods.

Read what some had to say:

@Toni Gortarez said:

"I totally thought you were going to wipe the jelly all over the computer, I got too scared."

@Jayotw137 said:

"You never heard about cardboard?"

@MsCinnamon said:

"Very nice artwork! But why not do this outside with cardboard or a tarp vs. ruining your countertop? The existing blue stains indicate a prior failure."

@SG said:

"No, I wasn’t thinking about you ruining your countertop. I was thinking this could have been a sticker."

@Sahiba said:

"Trust the process."

@Maryam said:

"This is amazing."

