Donald Trump likened himself to freedom fighter Nelson Mandela while addressing his legal challenges

Trump faces a series of criminal and civil cases, including four felony charges, connected to his efforts to influence the 2020 US election

South Africans weighed in on Trump's comparison and many believe the former US president is unhinged

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Donald Trump on the left and Nelson Mandela on the right. Image: Scott Eisen and Peter Turnley

Source: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump drew a comparison between himself and the late Nelson Mandela during a speech in New Hampshire on Monday.

Donald Trump's legal woes

He portrayed himself as the target of federal and state prosecutors whom he claims are pursuing him and his businesses due to political motives.

Trump, is currently entangled in numerous legal battles, including four felony charges related to his involvement in trying to overturn the 2020 United States (US) election.

Trump compares himself to Mandela

He expressed his lack of fear regarding potential incarceration. Trump said like Mandela, he trying to save the US, reported SowetanLIVE.

“I don’t mind being Nelson Mandela because I’m doing it for a reason. We’ve got to save our country from these fascists, these lunatics that we’re dealing with. They’re horrible people and they’re destroying our country."

SA discuss Trumps' bold statement

Read some of the comments below:

Ronny Benzane mentioned:

"Trump doesn't care what the words are he follows his vision no matter how crazy or idiotic it is."

Moroka Malats said:

"Old age crisis, he doesn't care anymore what he does or says."

Andile Sitiyana mentioned:

"If he was still a US President the Russia and Ukraine war would be finished. He isn't scared of anything."

Caswell Monare commented:

"This man is unstable."

Kwanda Zondo added:

"He should be institutionalised."

Zoleka Mandela’s body moved from Fourways memorial park after Zenani Mandela’s court interdict

In another article, Briefly News reported that there was drama at the Fourways Memorial Park cemetery after Zoleka Mandela's aunt Zenani Mandela reportedly stopped the late author's burial.

Social media is buzzing following reports that Zoleka Mandela's body was moved from the Mandela family burial estate at the Fourways Memorial Park in Johannesburg after her aunt Zenani Mandela presented a court interdict.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News