Cassper Nyovest Offers to Help a Struggling Woman Who Needs Lung Transplant

Mzansi rapper Cassper Nyovest has offered to help a woman who needs funds for a lung transplant by asking what she needs

Cassper sent the woman named Nompilo Dlamini a DM, asking for information about her condition and raising the funds

Mzansi social media users are impressed with Cassper's willingness to help people who are struggling financially

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Cassper Nyovest is trending on social media because he's decided to do a good deed. The Family Tree CEO offered to lend a helping hand to a woman who is in need of a lung transplant and did his part to raise funds for the surgery.

The woman, named Nompilo Dlamini trended on social media after she made a plea to Mzansi to help with her situation. She didn't have the funds to pay for the surgery and Cassper decided to step in by helping her to raise the money that is needed for things to be successful.

Cassper Nyovest is doing his part to make sure that Nompilo Dlamini recovers from her condition. Image: @casspernyovest

Source: Twitter

Nompilo posted a DM that she received from Cassper Nyovest regarding the funds

Cassper stated that he wanted to help her raise the R2 million needed for her operation and said that he wanted to learn more about her condition so that he could assist.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

"He didn't sleep he was just there thinking of helping me, dear God you are awesome, guys I'm crying the whole day today because I'll be in India soon @casspernyovest thank you," said Nompilo in the caption of the screenshot.

Cassper Nyovest received recognition from Beyoncé's foundation

Briefly News previously reported that Cassper Nyovest got recognised by Beyoncé's foundation BeyGood and fans celebrated. It looks like Cassper Nyovest is finally getting all the flowers he's been asking for. The Mzansi rapper was honoured by none other than Beyoncé Knowles-Carter's foundation and fans are buzzing about it.

Taking to social media, Beyoncé's foundation, BeyGood, posted a picture of Cassper and captioned it:

"Celebrating the brilliance and creativity of Black Musicians who have influenced the world through their art."

At first, when fans saw the snap of Cassper posted by BeyGood, they weren't sure if they were seeing things right. However, after doing a double-take, they noticed that it was indeed Cassper in the snap.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za