Choosing the right course is very crucial in establishing your career path. Medicine, being one of the most desired and demanding careers, requires higher qualifications than most other courses. The University of Cape Town, located in South Africa, has established itself as a quality learning institution. As a result, it has grown to become one of the largest higher education facilities in South Africa. So, what are the admission requirements to study medicine at UCT 2021?

Are you looking to apply to UCT for medicine and other related courses? The UCT Medicine department has invested a lot in terms of facilities to ensure that they produce the best doctors according to standards. Below are the UCT requirements for medicine.

Health Sciences UCT

What are the marks needed to become a doctor in South Africa? According to the SA education curriculum, to get into University, a matriculation endorsement containing an admission point score is required. This score varies in different institutions according to courses. Below are the requirements for medicine in the UCT online application 2021.

What are the UCT medicine requirements?

The Faculty of Health Sciences in UCT receives an exceptionally high volume of applications for a limited number of places. Most of the applications are of a very high standard, so the competition for places is significant. Meeting the minimum criteria is no guarantee for acceptance to study in your chosen programme.

To be eligible for consideration, you must have passed certain school subjects at specific minimum performance levels. You must:

Have obtained a minimum overall Admission Points Score (APS1) of 450.

Have obtained a minimum of 60% or above in Mathematics and English and met the UCT NBT requirements, which is at least 50% for the next best three subjects.

(if you have written the National Senior Certificate examinations) be eligible for admission to degree studies, or (if you have written non-South African school-leaving certificates) have matriculation exemption

Be a citizen or permanent resident of South Africa or of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) country that does not have a health sciences faculty or whose health sciences faculties do not offer the health sciences programme you wish to study

Further eligibility requirements for the UCT admission requirements for medicine

The University of Cape Town welcomes applications from applicants with special needs. However, some disabilities would prevent someone from completing a particular health sciences curriculum (for example, someone who is deaf may not hear a heartbeat through a stethoscope). For this reason, applicants with disabilities are urged to communicate with the Faculty via the University’s Disability Service, to establish whether this would apply to them.

The UCT Medical School may require an applicant (or an admitted student) to undergo a professional assessment to determine the extent and likely impact of a disability on their ability to meet the requirements of the curriculum.

The University of Cape Town also reserves the right to withdraw an offer to an applicant or cancel the registration of a student who has failed to declare a disability to make it impossible for them to meet the curriculum requirements in the medical discipline concerned.

What are the Health Sciences courses provided by the UCT?

The UCT medical campus has various departments, including Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Health Sciences Education, Human Biology, Medicine, Paediatrics & Child Health, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Pathology, Public Health, Radiation Medicine, and Surgery.

UCT Physiotherapy

What subjects are needed to become a physiotherapist in South Africa? To study Physiotherapy at the University of Cape Town, you must have obtained at least 50% for all subjects, a minimum APS of 360, and NBT results in the Intermediate-range.

UCT Occupational Therapy

Occupational Therapy aims to help people overcome functional difficulties resulting from health-related problems and develop their abilities to be independent and effective. This is a four-year degree programme.

UCT Surgery and Medicine

The MBChB programme takes six years to complete. After graduating with an MBChB degree and completing a two-year internship and a year of community service, you will be allowed by the Health Professions Council of South Africa to practise as a medical doctor.

So there you have it, all the UCT entry requirements to study medicine in 2021. It is important to remember that all medical careers require passion and sacrifice since they involve saving human lives.

