Evan Sausage's age, real name, weight loss, zodiac sign, career, worth

Evan Sausage is a YouTube content creator who has grown to be the favourite of many. He has become a household name in the industry through his creative vlogs and gaming videos, earning him over 406k subscribers on the platform. Some of his most notable videos include collaborations with his ex-girlfriend SSSniperWolf, most notably scaring SSSniperWolf.

Source: Twitter

So, who is Evan Sausage? The article below looks at his real name, birthday, age, YouTube career, height, net worth, star sign, and profile.

Evan Sausage's profile

Evan Sausage real name: Evan Sausage

Evan Sausage Evan Sausage birthday: March 28, 1992

March 28, 1992 Evan Sausage age: 29 as of 2021

29 as of 2021 Evan Sausage zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Country of birth: United States of America

United States of America Gender: Male

Male Evan Sausage Height: 5’7” (1.67m)

5’7” (1.67m) Evan Sausage weight: 62kg (136lbs)

62kg (136lbs) Chest size: 34

34 Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Nationality: American

American Language: English

English Career: YouTuber

YouTuber Evan Sausage net worth 2021: $1.2 million

Evan Sausage's biography

He was born on March 28, 1992, in the USA. Photo: @myinfopidia

Source: Twitter

How old is Evan Sausage? He was born on March 28, 1992, in the United States of America. His star sign is Aries, and this year he turned 29. Details of his childhood and upbringing are yet to be disclosed.

Evan Sausage and Lia

The YouTube game sensation SSSniperWolf, whose real name is Alia Shelesh, AKA Lia, had an on and off relationship with the YouTube star. In a six-minute video, Lia explains how she and Evan met. She says they met on the platform after she had uploaded her Black Ops 2 videos, which were a major hit. After a couple of months, she received a text on the platform from the YouTube influencer.

The message read, ‘I would drag my b*lls through a field of broken glass just to hear you fart through a walkie talkie’. She thought the joke was funny, and they started talking through YouTube, but she eventually gave him her number. Through their conversation, he sent her a picture of himself, but she later learnt that it was a fake photo.

It turned out that she found him better looking in his real photo. They then got closer and started talking more consistently. By the time she was still in college and was working part-time at the Abercrombie clothing store, she reminisced of how they used to Skype after her parents would sleep and talk or watch a movie through the night.

They finally went on a date to an anime convention after he flew to Arizona, which was her home. Since they were both Huge Metal Gear fans, they decided to do a cosplay together. During his arrival at the airport, the YouTube gamer shared that she had to sneak out to meet him at night. They later became an official couple and moved in together.

Is SSSniperWolf single in 2021?

The Coiple has since broken up and Lia has expressed that she is not going to date anyone anytime soon. Photo: @Michael11477553

Source: Twitter

The British YouTuber revealed that she was no longer together dating Sausage. She confirmed it in a video, although she is very private about her personal life. She also announced that she is taking a break from the dating life and is no longer interested in looking for a partner at the time. Their relationship lasted for more than a year, and they were both very happy with the decision.

Who is SSSniperWolf married to?

The British gamer is not married. She, however, stated in 2015 that she might get married to Evan but has not spoken about the topic since. In another video, she made a prank call to McDonald saying that she wanted to rent it for her wedding. She has also given her insights about having children and has resolved not to have them.

Evan Sausage's YouTube career

The YouTube star joined the platform on March 29, 2014, and has since grown in popularity. So far, he has over 409 thousand subscribers, having gathered more than 12.7 million views in total. One of his most popular videos is titles SCARING SSSNIPERWOLF PRANK, where he pranks his former girlfriend. The video has so far gathered over 3.7 million views.

Evan Sausage's weight loss

Sausage got into a weight loss program in 2015. The American YouTuber went on to share a series of videos about his progress.

Evan Sausage has indeed shown his prowess in the platform through his creativity, which has enabled him to catch the eyes of his many fans. All the best to him in his endeavours.

Source: Briefly.co.za