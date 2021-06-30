Drake decided to reward fellow rapper Lil Baby with a nice gift after his recent stardom in the music

Lil Baby shared a photo of a stunning custom Chrome Hearts Rolex while thanking Drake for the thoughtful present

This came just days after the young rapper won the Best Male Hip Hop Artist of the year at the BET Awards

Young rapper Lil Baby is delighted after receiving a gift from a man he clearly respects as a godfather in the game.

Lil Baby showing off one of his hot rides. Photo: lilbaby.

Source: Instagram

The artist has been doing great in the music industry and it appears the God's Plan hitmaker decided to reward him with a small gift. Going onto Instagram, Baby shared a picture of a custom Chrome Hearts Rolex silver.

In a captioned message on the post, Baby tagged Drake's Instagram account while sending him a message saying, "Thank you." Drake must have thought that the rapper deserves a reward after taking home the Best Male Hip Hop Artist of the Year at the recently concluded BET Awards.

The watch appears to be more than just a timepiece but also a bracelet as it supposedly rolls over the arm twice.

It should be noted that Drake was also nominated in the same category and his gesture shows how humble and appreciative he is of other artists.

According to Robb Report, a website that reviews gadgets, motor vehicles and others, streetwear watch enthusiasts and Drake fans have valued the piece at millions.

Meghan Thee Stallion and Cardi B shine bright at BET Awards

The BET Awards 2021 finally went down on Sunday, June 27, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, US.

Briefly News reported that some of the biggest nominees on the night included Meghan Thee Stallion with seven, tying with DaBaby. Cardi B and Drake followed closely with five each, according to CBS.

Meghan came out on top and took home awards for Best Female Hip Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Viewer's Choice and Video of the Year.

Unlike in 2020, this year there was a controlled audience respecting Covid-19 guidelines with the theme being Year of the Black Woman, which saw award-winning actress Taraji Henson host the event.

The show honoured renowned actress and rapper Queen Latifah with the Lifetime Achievement Award, with several old-timers such as Lil Kim performing in Latifa's honour.

