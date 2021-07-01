Soft Life: American Rapper Kodak Black Throws R1.4 Million Into the Ocean

Kodak Black made the timeline go crazy when footage of him emerged throwing $100 000 (R1.4 million) into the ocean

He didn't stop there, he also flushed $1 000 (R14 277) down the toilet and pushed it down when it clogged the drainage

Kodak Black is worrying a lot of his fans and they think he's lashing out because he's been feuding with Jackboy

When Kodak Black threw thousands of dollars into the ocean while on a boat Tuesday night, it turned a lot greener. The 24-year-old rapper was caught on camera throwing stacks of $100 bills which amounted to R1.4 million into the water and fans were shocked, to say the least.

While it's difficult to top Kanye West's Twitter video of him urinating on a Grammy stage last year, the Zeze rapper matched his bravado and bathroom location by flushing nearly $1 000 (R14 277) into a toilet on Wednesday.

American rapper Kodadk Black is doing the most by blowing huge amounts of cash in the ocean. Image: @KodakBlack

Source: Instagram

He used his hands to manually push the money down the drain even when it clogged the toilet. Fans believe Kodak was wasting so much cash as a result of his feud with fellow Sniper Gang rapper and protégé Jackboy.

After former President Donald Trump commuted Kodak's sentence before leaving office, he went on Instagram Live to blame himself for spoiling other artists like Jackboy and helping propel their careers when they had selfish hidden agendas and didn't express their gratitude to him.

In an IG Live video, Jackboy stated that Kodak is still his "brother" and that no one owed him a public explanation about their personal or professional relationship, according to Billboard magazine.

Lil Nas X Hits Back at Fans Criticising Him for Kissing Male Dancer on Stage

In other world celebrity news, Briefly News reported that rapper Lil Nas has responded to bashing following his electrifying performance at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 27, that went viral.

The artiste made a statement not only on the red carpet but also the main event when he kissed a male dancer while performing. As reported by CNN, the rapper had already made a statement by showing up on the red carpet dressed in a huge blue and white gown that stole the show.

The rapper did one better with a performance that paid homage to late singer Michael Jackson with an Egyptian themed show to his song Montero (Call Me By Your Name).

At the end of the performance, Lil Nas and one of the male dancers got intimate as they shared a passionate kiss that was applauded by the audience, with some giving him a standing ovation.

