A man identified as Gay Danny Tanner couldn't hide his joy when he saw and carried his newborn child for the first time

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram, the new dad was all smiles as the health worker put the child in his arms

The adorable video has further proven that children are priceless and parents always want to have them around

Children are so adorable and many couples always look forward to welcoming theirs into the world. A video has shown a priceless moment a dad carried his newborn child for the first time.

In the heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram by @mixx_pixx, a health worker exited the delivery room and approached the baby's father, Gay Danny Tanner, who couldn't stop beaming after seeing his own child.

A father couldn't hide his joy as he carried his own child for the first time. Photo credit: @mixx_pixx

A man beside Gay was so emotional as both of them gazed at the newborn child admiringly. The health worker finally put the baby in Gay's arms for him to begin parental bonding with the child.

Who is Gay Danny Tanner

A quick look at Gay's TikTok page, @equity.ben, shows that he is an actor and a lover of kids. The newborn is definitely in good hands.

50-year-old woman gives birth for the 1st time

In other news, a heartwarming video of a 50-year-old woman has emerged on social media in which she could be seen expressing gratitude to God for finally giving birth after years of waiting.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @oyoaffairs, the woman knelt on the floor beside her husband and praised God for finally receiving the fruit of the womb.

The woman's husband, decked in white traditional attire, also praised God for finally becoming a father after years of waiting for a miracle.

Gospel artiste Yinka Alaseyori performed at the event that seemed like a 50-year-old birthday of the new mum.

