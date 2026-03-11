Gauteng’s rivers are facing severe pollution as untreated sewage, industrial waste and illegal dumping contaminate major waterways across the province

A recent report found that most tested rivers and dams contain unsafe levels of bacteria such as E. coli, raising serious health concerns for nearby communities

Experts warn that failing wastewater systems and ageing infrastructure are turning some of the province’s rivers into “rivers of disease”

Gauteng’s rivers, including the Jukskei River, are becoming dangerously polluted. Image: Gulshan Khan/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Gauteng’s rivers are becoming dangerously polluted as sewage spills, industrial waste and ageing infrastructure continue to damage the province’s water systems.

According to Daily Maverick, rivers across Gauteng are carrying untreated sewage, industrial waste, and toxic chemicals through densely populated communities. Many of these rivers eventually flow into larger systems that supply dams, such as the Vaal and Hartbeespoort Dams.

In Alexandra, Johannesburg, a recycler named Petrus wades through the dirty water of the Jukskei River collecting bottles and scrap to sell.

“The water smells very bad,” he said. “But there are always things to recycle floating down the river.”

He said the river becomes particularly dangerous after heavy rain when the water level rises and the current becomes stronger.

Report finds many water sources unsafe

Experts say pollution in the province’s rivers has become a serious environmental and public health problem. Major rivers, including the Jukskei, Klip, and Hennops, now carry sewage, solid waste, and harmful contaminants. In some areas, water quality tests have revealed dangerously high levels of bacteria such as E. coli.

A report released in December 2025 by civil society organisation WaterCAN tested 59 water sources across Gauteng. The study found that 39 of these sources were unsafe for human consumption. Researchers also tested rivers and dams for bacterial contamination. Of the 23 river samples analysed, 21 contained unsafe levels of bacteria. All five dam samples tested were also unsafe.

Despite these risks, many residents living near rivers continue to use the water for washing, fishing, religious activities, and recreation.WaterCAN has called for urgent action, including investigating pollution sources, improving water-quality monitoring, providing emergency clean water in high-risk areas and educating communities about water safety.

Experts warn of failing water systems

Water management expert Anthony Turton warned that Gauteng is experiencing a systemic failure in the water sector, particularly in the province’s large metropolitan municipalities.

Turton said the condition of the Vaal River system, which supplies much of Gauteng’s drinking water, is deteriorating rapidly due to pollution entering the system, which can cause excessive plant and algal growth. This releases toxins that are harmful to humans, livestock, and wildlife.

Environmental activist Tarryn Johnston said the situation has become disastrous because many wastewater treatment plants cannot cope with the large amount of sewage entering them. She warned that polluted waterways are increasingly becoming “rivers of disease.”

Municipalities struggling to manage sewage

Responsibility for wastewater treatment mainly falls on local municipalities. However, several municipalities in Gauteng are currently operating failing wastewater systems.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, four municipalities, Merafong City, Rand West City, Mogale City, and Lesedi, have wastewater systems that perform far below acceptable standards.

These failing systems discharge untreated sewage into rivers that eventually flow into the Vaal Dam, a key drinking water source for millions of people.

Because of repeated failures to address the problem, the department has initiated criminal proceedings against certain municipalities.

One major concern is the Goudkoppies Wastewater Treatment Plant in southern Johannesburg, which continues to discharge untreated sewage into water systems that feed the Klip River. In some parts of the river, the polluted water has even started to foam.

Despite these problems, Rand Water says the water it treats for municipal supply still meets national drinking water standards.

Government introduces polluter-pays system

The government has introduced a new Waste Mitigation Charge aimed at reducing pollution in rivers. The system is currently being tested in several river catchments, including the Jukskei and Hennops.

The charge follows a “polluter pays” principle, meaning industries and institutions that release waste into rivers must cover the cost of environmental damage. The revenue collected will be used to fund river clean-up and rehabilitation projects.

Ewan Botha said that protecting the province’s rivers requires cooperation among national, provincial, and local governments. However, while authorities debate solutions, thousands of residents across Gauteng continue living alongside rivers that have become increasingly polluted with sewage and waste.

Rivers are carrying untreated sewage, industrial waste, and toxic chemicals through densely populated communities. Image: Gulshan Khan/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Articles on water issues

Briefly News also reported that the MK Party has urged urgent government intervention in eThekwini, attributing the crisis to poor wastewater management. The call follows the closure of four popular beaches after water pollution levels exceeded safety standards due to wastewater treatment failures.

eThekwini municipality assured the public that the beaches were safe during the 2025 festive season after beach goers were advised to avoid 15 Durban beaches whose water quality showed poor bacterial levels.

A water treatment station’s pump motor exploded in Midrand, leaving residents without water for six days. Joburg Mayor said this contributed to Joburg's water woes. A leak at the Klipfontein Reservoir inlet worsened the problem.

Source: Briefly News