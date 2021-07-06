Cassper Nyovest could not be more proud of the fact that his baby boy's name is trending on chart lists, following in his footsteps

Khotso featured on Cassper's new album on a track dedicated to him and that track is now numberfour on iTunes

Fans congratulated Cassper on this awesome achievement and let him know that he’s doing a great job at being a dad

Cassper Nyovest is proud to announce that baby Khotso is following in his footsteps. Khotso just became the first Mzansi bub to top charts at just eight months of age.

Taking to social media beaming with dad pride, Cassper explained how Khotso is topping charts at just eight months old. Khotso made his mark on his father’s new album, Short and Sweet 2, on a song named after him.

Cassper Nyovet's lil man Khotso is topping charts and he could not be more proud. Image: @casspernyovest.

The track is sitting at number four on iTunes and Cassper could not be more proud. This really is any father's dream.

Cassper posted:

“Khotso is the youngest charting South African artist of all time. At 8 months my son made it to No 4 on ITunes with his feature on Khotso, which is a song dedicated to him. Mara di cheese boy di phela monate yong! Danko Mfanaka! Ke tlala ka wena!”

Fans took to the comment section of Cassper’s post to further hype baby Khotso and to let Cass know what a great job he is doing as a dad.

@angamjuniorr posted:

@CMzanywa commented:

“Generational Wealth is what we need @casspernyovest you are a Great Dad man. Hay' ama Generational Curses. Tjo vitjo Bhut' #Sweetnshort”

@Transparent_1_ said:

“Before I listened to the song I was curious if you pronounce his name Khotso the Sesotho from Lesotho way or the everybody's way of pronouncing Kh. Great song. Congratulations.”

Cassper Nyovest selflessly helps women in need of lung transplant

Cassper Nyovest has warmed hearts once again. Briefly News reported that seeing a social media user's need to raise funds for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, Cass jumped right in to see how he could help.

Nompilo Dlamini has cystic fibrosis and needs a lung transplant. Cassper saw her page on social media and inboxed her to ask how he could assist.

Sharing Cassper’s message to her social media page, Nompilo broke down in tears of happiness, revealing that Cass and a few of his friends pulled together to get her to India where she will be able to get the treatment needed.

Nompilo posted:

“He didn't sleep he was just there thinking of helping me, dear God you are awesome, guys I'm crying the whole day today because I'll be in India soon @casspernyovest thank you.”

