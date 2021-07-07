Prince Kaybee Speaks Out Against "Self Appointed" Social Media Intellectuals

Prince Kaybee took to social media to speak out against "self-appointed" intellects who operate on social media

The Hosh hitmaker encouraged his fans to not listen to such people and continue posting their opinions and about their talents

The award-winning musician's fans agreed with their fave and applauded him for sharing his sound advice

Prince Kaybee has spoken out against "self-appointed" intellectuals. The award-winning musician warned his followers not to allow such people to damage their confidence.

Prince Kaybee spoke out against "self appointed" social media intellectuals. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

The Hosh hitmaker encouraged his fans to keep posting about their talents despite what the naysayers say. The star took to Twitter on Wednesday, 7 July to urge tweeps to not allow the self-proclaimed intellects to dictate what they should post or speak about.

"There’s self appointed intellects, to them your abilities are not good enough when you post your talents or smart enough when you have an opinion. They are very close to damaging the reality of how you see yourself, DO NOT ALLOW THAT."

Prince Kaybee's stans took to his comment section to praise him for sharing his post. Most of them agreed with what he said.

@CzArODriego wrote:

"They would rather mock than educate."

@Nkistoe12 said:

"They will say focus on your music and do not talk about politics because to them you are not real outside music or whatever box you are in. People of careers have a right to opinions as well. Imagine if only politicians were permitted to speak on politics."

@wannganwana commented:

"Hallelujah. Blessings upon you Son of God... We need Angels like you on these streets."

@moletso23 said:

"Twitter 'demons' I call them, consumed by negativity and evil thoughts."

@uGobelaFullStop added:

"True, they mock, belittle and disrespect people, bese kuthiwe yi 'violence'."

Prince Kaybee blasted for his anti-pioneer opinion

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Prince Kaybee was slammed on social media after he shared his thoughts on pioneers. The award-winning musician took to social media and shaded those who think they are special because they achieved something first.

The Hosh hitmaker reminded those who did it first that they are not the best. His post on Twitter ruffled a few feathers and some tweeps took to his comment section to blast the star for his anti-pioneer opinion.

"Sometimes being the first to do something doesn’t mean you [sic] the best, you are just the first," Kaybee said on Twitter.

