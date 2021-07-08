The South African social media space is divided following a reactionary post by Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile

Duduzile says they celebrate the arrest of the former president, who has remained loyal to the ANC, and that they will not retreat nor surrender

The latest post about the former statesman has sparked divided remarks; some celebrate the incarceration and others are sharing sympathy with Duduzile

As South Africans still digest the news of former president Jacob Zuma’s arrest on Wednesday night, his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla has reacted to the imprisonment. Zuma reportedly handed himself over to the law enforcement agencies just before Wednesday midnight near Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

Part of Dudu's post reads:

"Cdes, we celebrate the imprisonment of the Freedom Fighter @PresJGZuma. Cdes, we celebrate the incarceration of the only man who remained loyal to @MYANC."

According to confirmation from the South African Police and Correctional Service, ‘Msholozi' is being incarcerated at the Westville Correctional Centre.

However, his daughter Duduzile has taken to social media to pen a strong message, saying she celebrates the imprisonment of her dad. The tweet has sparked massive reactions from many people in Mzansi.

The post reads:

@Thamu1245 said:

“Can’t believe black people are happy about Zuma being arrested ningehlule singalwanga sizwe esimnyama.”

@Tngobz said:

“My baby, this is only the beginning. The bigger ones are still coming. Please note, that your daddy will be convicted for the bribes and racketeering charges he's still facing. The long arm of the law catches up. No matter how long it takes, no matter the legal gymnastics!”

@Lindo_Zulu said:

“Jacob Zuma is not bigger than South Africa. You lot seem to think this country belongs to you and yours only.”

@Davemanza said:

“It is purely because he has dogged and dived the courts that he has not been convicted, and why he is in jail tonight.”

@JustDemulcent said:

“Shem, sorry Dudu. I told you that on D-Day you will realise how alone you are. The masses that came over the weekend were not genuine people. Just people wanting the limelight. Next time get your old man good, genuine advisors. That's the best thing you can do for him.”

@UhonewaPhumu said:

“You always fighting and losing all your battles.”

@IzweLashu said:

“Sikhakhane wrongly advised him..including Adv Dali Mpofu.”

@DeloMilz said:

“You speak as if the man has been in court already, he keeps avoiding having to answer to any of the charges against him. So you can't claim there is no evidence against him.”

@Siyandlovu91 said:

“It will pass my sister, he is the true leader.”

Jacob Zuma: The 1st democratically elected president of SA to be arrested

Remaining with stories on Zuma, Briefly News reported that former president Jacob Zuma has handed himself over to police after a Constitutional Court order ruling relating to his contempt case required him to spend 15 months in prison.

The national spokesperson for the ruling party, Pule Mabe, stated that Zuma's decision was a display of leadership.

The ANC has commended Msholozi for taking the initiative to hand himself over. According to reports, President Cyril Ramaphosa was asked if he would be speaking on the issue and he said there was no need to do so.

Ramaphosa stated that the ruling party should not overexert itself on the matter so that courts may work independently.

Source: Briefly.co.za