AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala has just shared a beautiful photo with his former Kaizer Chiefs teammates

Tshabalala’s pic features Bernard Parker, Siboniso Gaxa, Tsepo Masilela, Morgan Gould and Reneilwe Letsholonyane, whom he played with at Chiefs

The picture has sparked some good memories on the part of the Amakhosi fans and it has received positive reactions

It’s a Thursday and that grants an opportunity for AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala to drop a few images on social media. Shabba just uploaded an epic photo of his former Kaizer Chiefs teammates.

The dreadlocked legend is seen with the finest players such as Morgan Gould, Siboniso Gaxa, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Bernard Parker and Tsepo Masilela.

Masilela, Gaxa and Gould are no longer with the Soweto giants while Parker is still with the Naturena-based outfit. Yeye just resigned a few days ago and the photo has attracted their fans.

South Africans are wowed by a photo shared by Siphiwe Tshabalala with former Kaizer Chiefs teammates. Image: @SiphiweShabba/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@NicoMnguni said:

“Wooooow... when we won the League... the class of 2014\15.

@SelloKd said:

“E banna e ke Chiefs ya kgale mos.”

@BK_Reigns_sa said:

“Salute.”

@Billy_Holmes said:

“Bafana Bafana crew.”

@Alf_Kay10 said:

“Damn this pic gives me goosebumps.”

@Vusi_Sihlangu204 said:

“Legendary picture.”

@Stanley_sdsites said:

“Wow, I'm even emotional. You guys are the best.”

@Princessd88x said:

“Abafana be'Kuthula Noxolo.”

@Letreelife said:

“Kings of Soweto.”

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune shares sweet message to retired Reneilwe Letsholonyane

Taking a glance at football articles, Briefly News reported that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has joined many South African legends in paying tribute to retired midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane.

Yeye dropped a bomb on Thursday to announce that he is hanging up his boots and the Amakhosi skipper has also celebrated the living legend. Itu says the former Bafana Bafana midfielder is a football God and says he wishes him a happy retirement.

The Bafana keeper’s post follows that of AmaZulu midfielder Siphiwe Tshabalala who also sent a sweet message to his friend and business partner.

Source: Briefly.co.za