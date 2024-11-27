A hairstylist in Pretoria flexed their skills and showed that they are professional in what they are doing

The hairstylist fixed a woman who came into the salon with a bad hairline; the result was stunning

The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how impressed they were with the stylist’s work

Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).

A hairstylist showed that they are professional in what they do and fixed a woman’s worse hairline.

A Pretoria hairstylist impressed the internet with her skills. Images: @daniellehair.wigs

In a TikTok video uploaded by @daniellehair.wigs, a woman with a very bad hairline is seen in a salon. The stylist does her magic. She is captured combing and using a hairdryer on the customer.

The results were stunning. The woman’s hairline was so perfect that one could presume that the hairstylist installed a weave to hide it. However, the way she installed it was so perfect that one could think it was the woman’s real hair.

Pretoria hairstylist transforms woman’s hair

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi impressed with the transformation

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users impressed and sharing their hairline stories and remedies. See the comments below:

@Portia Lebogang wrote:

“My hairline used to be like that until I started using Minoxidil.”

@Tasha♓️ shared:

“My hair is like that...I cut it many times n it still comes back like that...hair products didn't even work.”

@Elton S Mcknight Hlatshwayo commented:

“We don't judge, we listen.”

@Mokgadi_Sekobo stanned:

“Confidence booster, beautiful work.”

@Miss Kaay said:

“No weapon formed shall prosper 🔥🔥🔥.”

@Nldmmph commended:

“Your work is amazing 🥰❤️.”

@ANN🧚‍♀️🏳️‍🌈 loved:

”That blended so well.”

Woman cries after leaving salon with bad weave installation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who left a salon in tears after a bad weave installation.

A hun felt emotional after paying R650 at a salon for a wig, which she took off as she left. She came out wearing a wig cover with glue on her forehead. The lady shared the video on her TikTok, under her user name @bazizipho_nonie_poswa, attracting 1.1M views, 72K likes and 2.3K comments from social media users who were in disbelief.

