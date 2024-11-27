Cava the Transformation: Pretoria Hairstylist Stuns With Incredible Hairline Transformation
- A hairstylist in Pretoria flexed their skills and showed that they are professional in what they are doing
- The hairstylist fixed a woman who came into the salon with a bad hairline; the result was stunning
- The online community reacted to the video, with many expressing how impressed they were with the stylist’s work
Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA).
A hairstylist showed that they are professional in what they do and fixed a woman’s worse hairline.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @daniellehair.wigs, a woman with a very bad hairline is seen in a salon. The stylist does her magic. She is captured combing and using a hairdryer on the customer.
The results were stunning. The woman’s hairline was so perfect that one could presume that the hairstylist installed a weave to hide it. However, the way she installed it was so perfect that one could think it was the woman’s real hair.
PAY ATTENTION: Standing out in social media world? Easy! "Mastering Storytelling for Social Media" workshop by Briefly News. Join Us Live!
Pretoria hairstylist transforms woman’s hair
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi impressed with the transformation
The video gained over 500k views, with many online users impressed and sharing their hairline stories and remedies. See the comments below:
@Portia Lebogang wrote:
“My hairline used to be like that until I started using Minoxidil.”
@Tasha♓️ shared:
“My hair is like that...I cut it many times n it still comes back like that...hair products didn't even work.”
@Elton S Mcknight Hlatshwayo commented:
“We don't judge, we listen.”
@Mokgadi_Sekobo stanned:
“Confidence booster, beautiful work.”
@Miss Kaay said:
“No weapon formed shall prosper 🔥🔥🔥.”
@Nldmmph commended:
“Your work is amazing 🥰❤️.”
@ANN🧚♀️🏳️🌈 loved:
”That blended so well.”
Woman cries after leaving salon with bad weave installation
In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who left a salon in tears after a bad weave installation.
A hun felt emotional after paying R650 at a salon for a wig, which she took off as she left. She came out wearing a wig cover with glue on her forehead. The lady shared the video on her TikTok, under her user name @bazizipho_nonie_poswa, attracting 1.1M views, 72K likes and 2.3K comments from social media users who were in disbelief.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com