Orlando Pirates star Thembinkosi Lorch has seemingly found the right woman in Natasha Thahane, according to social media users

This comes after Lorch’s fans noticed what they call a huge difference in the player’s glowing looks since he met Natasha

The player initially denied the rumours that he was dating the Mzansi actress but the cat is out of the bag and many are happy for him

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch has made headlines in the past few weeks for his moves off the field of play. The Bafana Bafana star is rumoured to be in love with former Skeem Saam actress Natasha Thahane.

Lorch initially refuted the reports but later admitted the two are madly in love. In a number of social media posts, the two lovebirds were spotted having good times.

A number of media outlets also reported that the Buccaneers hitman went on holiday with The Queen star on a Tanzanian island.

According to Zalebs, many South Africans argue that he is glowing because of Natasha’s touch. We take a look at a number of images to actually see if Mzansi is indeed correct.

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch is glowing since meeting Natasha Thahane. Image: @Thembinkosi_Lorch_3/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The post reads:

@Siyabusa22 said:

“I can see Natasha through your watch.”

@Lindy_Ndlondlo said:

“I’m just zooming anywhere to see the camera lady. Nice pic bro.”

@Phongoey said:

“Muntu kaNatasha.”

@Youngboy said:

“Thembinkosi Lorch wa jola chipi.”

@Nhlaka_Shabalala said:

“Uphi uNatasha we Lorch.”

@Amandazulwini said:

“Uphi umem we team.”

@Qha3461 said:

“Thetha inyani bra ufounela icrush yam.”

@Kamoe87 said:

“Beke le beke.”

