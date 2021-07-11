Pam Killops shared the amazing experience she had at her favourite shopping centre in Bryanston

She was surprised with a gift of winter boots from the staff, Pam is visually impaired and has trouble picking out items at the store

She wears the boots as often as possible and her experience has made her appreciate the amazing people of South Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

Pam Killops spoke to Briefly News and shared the amazing experience she had at a store at Coachman's Crossing in Bryanston.

She is a regular at the store and goes out of her way to shop there. The staff know her well and also that she has trouble seeing.

Pam Killops told Briefly News about her amazing experience. Photo credit: Pam Killops/Supplied

Source: UGC

They surprised Pam with a birthday gift, she was completely blown away by the experience.

Jane works for Clover and Nonhlanhla is a merchandiser. They gifted Pam with a pair of boots and socks.

Pam was over the moon with the kind gesture. She told Briefly News that she wears the boots as often as possible.

Lady celebrates new job, home & graduation in 1 month

Not everything is gloomy here in Mzansi, many people are celebrating wonderful achievements. A gorgeous woman is one of those who are in high spirits as she just celebrated a number of new and beautiful beginnings.

Heading online, @RamatsobaneM shared that she not only graduated this June, she also bagged a new and exciting job and even moved into a modern upmarket apartment - many halala moments indeed.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

A local man proudly purchases his very first car

Briefly News also reported that a young handsome local guy going by the name 'Milly' online recently headed to Twitter to celebrate the fact that he has just bought himself a brand new car. In the caption of the post, the young man credits God for the terrific achievement.

"Bought My First Car Today. Thank You G_d. The most important one. Grateful," he captioned the inspirational post.

Many locals quickly headed to the comment section where they shared thought congratulatory messages with @Mill_ano. Briefly News took at a few of their heartwarming and thoughtful messages.

Mzansi lady goes from cashier to manager

A beautiful young woman and her sister have blown many South Africans away after sharing a highly inspirational post about how one of them went from working as a cashier to being a store manager.

Hard work finally pays off for a young woman

"From just being a cashier 5 years ago to management. Today, she's adding a new tag, a manager's one. I am a super proud big sister," wrote the young woman in her post.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za