A young student has been celebrated on social media for his entrepreneurial spirit against all odds

Anthony Thaddeus Thompson, despite being in his early 20s, is making ends meet as an 'agropreneur'

The young hardworking student makes palm oil manually for sale as well as snails and other food products

If strong will was a person, it would be Anthony Thaddeus Thompson. The young student has become an internet sensation after photos of him making palm oil manually went viral.

Anthony strives to make ends meet even as a student Photo Credit: Anthony Thaddeus Thompson

Celebrating Anthony, who is in his early 20s on LinkedIn, Aghogho Ojarikre bemoaned first-class graduates are always celebrated, forgetting that there are graduates whose results were affected by reason of their working and schooling at the same time.

His statement on LinkedIn read in part:

"There are students who get full financial backing, studied hard and came out in flying colours and we tend to celebrate them. But there are some that had to work and study, which tends to limit their educational performance at some point.

"We should not only celebrate 1st class graduates because some graduates today went through a lot and still came out with good grades."

A social media user, Oluwanishola Akeju highlighted the agro activities of Anthony on Facebook to include cassava, snails and other food products.

The young Akwa Ibom indigene also runs a business he called Foodiesbox. Foodiesbox is a box package he sells that contains all kinds of food and delicacies ranging from small chops to wines, salad, meat pie, pepper snail and so forth.

Emmanuel Jacobs said:

"He needs support to boast his business. He has plans and strategy, just support is what he is looking for."

Bestmann Leyiga Saronwiyo commented:

"Let the government of AK state help this dude get machines for a more efficient and effective way of doing extraction of palm oil."

Gabriel Udoh stated:

''I have known Anthony in person. I can very comfortably vouch for his tenacity and hard work, with the very meagre resources at his disposal. What he can do with a little boost and extra resources, can only be imagined. He inspires me every day.

"Please permit me to mention you here, Sesi Hundeyin, just so that your connections and friends may also see Tony's works."

Olujide Samson A remarked:

"May God bless all who are helping this struggling and forward looking brother. God bless Anthony too, he will succeed and have more story to tell for his generation and the ones yet to come."

Man becomes rice farmer with money he saved from his NYSC allowance

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that a graduate had dived into farming with his NYSC allowance.

According to the young man, he didn't wait to have it all before starting his agriculture business. He advised people not to wait till they have millions in their accounts before establishing their business.

In his words:

"I am a fresh graduate and unemployed. Me owning a farm was driven out of passion. Though it's capital intensive, I didn't wait to have it all before starting. Just little funds saved from my 33k @officialnyscng allowance! Don't wait until you get millions, start with the little at hand."

People were impressed with the young man's success and celebrated him.

