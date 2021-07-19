DJ Black Coffee Breaks His Silence: “It’s So Hard to Watch the Country Burn”

Black Coffee has condemned South Africa's widely reported violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng

The international entertainer went online to post his views where he expressed his concerns about the chaos

Black Coffee stated that it has always been hard to comment on socio-economics as an entertainer because people say stick to your job

The producer and DJ has sent a plea to the country's leaders such as Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the end of the looting violence. The Durban, Mthatha-raised musician essentially responded to the people who previously called out local celebrities for remaining silent while the nation sunk into a burning disaster last week.

Black Coffee, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Sizwe Maphumulo, went on his Twitter account to express his voice against the violence, as covered by TimesLIVE.

The tweet on his account said:

“Being an artist today when you speak of socio economic & political issues you are often told to stick to your job and when one's quiet then you are condemned for the silence.

"But right now it's so hard to watch the country burn, soldiers being deployed, things are getting worse and there will be more bloodshed Mr @PresidencyZA @ThuliMadonsela3 we need an intervention."

Black Coffee's message followed soon after similar pleas from the likes of Kelly Khumalo, Pearl Thuso, Somizi Mhlongo, JR and Thuso Mbedu.

Meanwhile, the South African Police Service (SAPS) together with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have since taken to the streets of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng to restore order.

