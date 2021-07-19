Explainer: How to Get the Covid19 Vaccine if You Were Born in 1986, Reports

People who are 35 years old or older are eligible for the Covid-19 vaccination with essential workers following different criteria

A South African citizen who is not an essential worker would need to register through the government’s electronic vaccine data system (EVDS)

A South African may obtain a vaccination without an appointment by walking into the vaccination site however a vaccine is not guaranteed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

As Covid-19 continues to sweep through the nation, leaving many devastated with the loss of not only employment but loved ones as well many are unaware of the process and steps needed to be vaccinated and potentially protect themselves and their family

Briefly News takes a look at how a South African citizen can be vaccinated.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

1. Who is currently eligible for the vaccine?

As of 15 July, 2021 people aged 35 and older are allowed to register for a vaccination. This criteria however does not apply to healthcare workers. School staff, police officers, soldiers, inmates and correctional services personnel follow a separate vaccination process.

2. How does a person register for a vaccination?

A person who meets the criteria will need to register through the government’s electronic vaccine data system (EVDS). This can be done through multiple ways such as through the Internet, WhatsApp messaging the hotline or using a USSD code. The registration process for an essential worker will be different to avoid the general public registering as an essential worker.

3. Is it possible to be vaccinated without an appointment?

A person can be registered without an appointment to accommodate those without knowledge or access to the Internet. If a person meets the criteria of being 35 years old or older they may, provided they have with them their I.D document, simply walk into a vaccination site.

There are risks with this approach however as the site firstly needs to be accepting walk-ins at that specific time, there need to be enough vaccinations to accommodate those who made an appointment and the site may close due to curfew before a person can obtain a vaccination.

The above information is from the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Prisoners are reportedly next in line to receive the Covid-19 jab

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africa's cumulative Covid-19 death toll has risen to 66 859 with 183 new deaths recorded in 24 hours. SA's coronavirus infections have risen by 11 215 in a single day on Sunday, 18 July; this is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

In the last day, approximately 137 421 vaccines were administered making the cumulative number of vaccines administered in the country 4 535 222. Most new cases were reported in Gauteng (39%) this was followed by the Western Cape at 19%.

The NICD reported that in the last 24 hours, 400 people were admitted to both the public and private sector with Covid-19 complications. Now, reports state that inmates are next in line to receive the vaccine.

Enjoyed reading our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za