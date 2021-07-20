Nota Slams AKA: “He Should Be Punished, You’re a Disappointment”

Controversial music manager Nota Baloyi has taken shots at his former close friend and business associate AKA

Nota made the attack during a chat in a local podcast after AKA tragically lost his late fiancée Anele Tembe some months ago

Nota told the public that AKA is right to suspect that people want him to take responsibility for Anele’s devastating passing

Nota Baloyi has fearlessly had another go at a big local music star. The Director at The Orchard South Africa - a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment - has on previous occasions verbally attacked DJ Black Coffee, Kwesta, Emtee and Nasty C.

During an interview on the Man Design podcast, Nota was asked to look back on some of the worst hostilities he’s had with industry stars, as reported by SA Hip Hop Mag.

On AKA, Nota said he has nothing against AKA, whom he once supported closely as a partner.

Nota said:

“I wouldn’t say AKA is my enemy, I wouldn’t even say Cassper is my enemy… this phase that he’s [AKA] going through right now, I don’t hold anything against him. He feels like he’s being punished. And should he be punished? Yes, he should.

“You know what I am. He should be punished. You don’t… like… he broke through a ‘f*****ng door like a madman. Like a deranged madman...

“I’ve supported you so much. I’ve invested in you so much. I’m a fan. I am a fan. But you can’t let Cassper win like this bro… now you self-destruct.”

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if the maverick AKA will clap back.

